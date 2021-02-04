BSNL Rs 199 Postpaid Plan Revised, Takes on Jio With Truly Unlimited Calling Benefit

BSNL has revised the Rs 199 postpaid plan once again to match the similarly priced plan of Reliance Jio. Revised in December 2020, BSNL used to offer unlimited on-net calling and just 300 off-net minutes for an entire month. After the latest revision, the Rs 199 BSNL postpaid plan will offer truly unlimited voice calling to any network within India including Mumbai and Delhi in MTNL network. Other benefits of the Rs 199 plan remain the same- 100 SMSes per day and 25GB of data with rollover up to 75GB. Reliance Jio also revised its Rs 199 postpaid plan to offer unlimited voice calling to all networks across the country. So the revision from BSNL comes at a good time and it might help the telco adding more subscribers in the coming months. The revised postpaid plan is already effective from February 1, 2021.

BSNL Rs 199 Postpaid Plan Now Offers Unlimited Calling Without Any Limit

To recall, BSNL started offering unlimited voice calling with all the plans in January 2021. However, the Rs 199 postpaid plan was left off for some reason. BSNL’s postpaid plans priced at Rs 399 and above received the revision immediately. BSNL used to limit the voice calls to 250 minutes per day with all the plans above Rs 399. The Rs 199 plan, however, offered unlimited on-net calling and 300 off-net minutes, along with the 250 minutes daily limit.

As per the latest update, the Rs 199 postpaid plan will now offer unlimited on-net and off-net calling benefit. After the removal of Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC), Reliance Jio is also offering unlimited voice calling to any network with the Rs 199 postpaid plan.

With this new change, BSNL beats Reliance Jio comfortably. Both the plans come with unlimited calling, 25GB data and 100 SMSes per day. While BSNL also has data rollover facility in place, there’s nothing as such on the Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan. But the Mukesh Ambani-led telco provides complimentary access to its content apps like JioTV and JioCinema, whereas BSNL users do not get any such benefits.

Customers opting for the Rs 199 postpaid plans from telecom operators generally lookout for basic benefits, especially the unlimited calling. And it is good to see BSNL making the customer-centric changes that will help it gain more subscribers.