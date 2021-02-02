BSNL Allowing Subscribers to Clear Dues By Paying Just Half the Amount

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will allow its subscribers to pay half the money and clear their outstanding dues. This offer was announced by BSNL Kolkata yesterday and is only valid for a limited time. Subscribers of the telco who have an outstanding landline, broadband, or postpaid mobile dues can pay just half and get issued a ‘No dues’ certificate from the company. But there is a different amount of discount for different category of subscribers. It is worthy to note here that this offer will only stay until March 31, 2021 — more details on the story ahead.

BSNL Discount Offer for Dues, Details

The BSNL subscribers are categorised into different categories, and each category has a unique amount of discount associated with it. There are five categories the state-run-telco has divided its customers into.

The first category is for the subscribers who have dues of up to one year old (outstanding on March 31, 2020), they won’t get any percentage of discount on their bills. Then subscribers who have bills which carry a due date of more than a year but less than two years will get a discount of 10% on their bill.

Subscribers who have bills with a due date of more than 2 years but less than 3 years get a 25% discount on their total outstanding amount. The discount rises to 30% for subscribers who have a bill with a due date of more than 3 years but less than 5 years. Lastly, the subscribers who have bills outstanding for more than 5 years now will get a discount of 50% on their total amount.

It is worth noting that this is only for normal subscribers or customers of the telco. The discounts won’t apply to the government or government enterprises. This one-time payment settlement scheme is for those defaulters who got their phones disconnected by up to March 31, 2020.

Defaulters can choose to clear their dues using the NEFT/RTGS online transfer to the dedicated bank account of BSNL Kolkata. They can also choose to pay by cash through any of the 20 physical bill collection centers of the telco in Kolkata.

This is a good scheme by BSNL Kolkata to motivate people for clearing their dues and get the cash-flow going up. But will it pay off or not, that only time will tell! For getting more details of the offer, users can call at 9433000666.

What do you think about this offer from BSNL? Do you think it is clever in any way from the telco’s part? Let us know in the comments section below.