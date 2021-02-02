300 Mbps Broadband Plans From Airtel, Jio, Hathway, ACT, BSNL and Tata Sky

Demand for high-speed broadband plans is at an all-time high now. People need more and more high-speed data for purposes such as streaming 4K or full-HD videos, downloading heavy files, uploading videos, working-from-home, learning-from-home, and more. While 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps broadband plans are enough for some people, some users just want an even higher speed plan. For them, the 300 Mbps broadband plan is an ideal option. Many internet service providers (ISPs) such as Airtel, Jio, Hathway, ACT, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Tata Sky provide users with a 300 Mbps plan, here is all you should know about it.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers a 300 Mbps broadband plan and has named it ‘Ultra’. This plan comes for Rs 1,499 and offers users 3.3TB or 3,333GB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Users also get a free landline connection for making unlimited voice calls along with Airtel Thanks benefits which include Wynk Music, and more. There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Airtel Xstream Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP included as well.

JioFiber 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

JioFiber offers a 300 Mbps broadband for Rs 1,499 as well. It offers uniform downloading and uploading speed. Users get 3.3TB or 3,300GB data. There is also unlimited voice calling included in the plan. For entertainment, there are OTT benefits of multiple platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Kids, Voot Select, SonyLIV, Discovery+, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, ALT Balaji, Hoichoi, JioSaavn, and JioCinema.

Hathway 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Hathway offers a 300 Mbps broadband plan in Mumbai called ‘GPON_300MBPS’. This plan comes for a minimum of 3 months, and it offers users 4TB or 4,000GB data. Once the FUP data is consumed, users only get 6 Mbps speed. Its cost for 3 months is Rs 3,750 equating to Rs 1,250 per month, which is cheaper than Airtel’s and JioFiber’s monthly plan. This plan is also available in 3 and 6 months validity period.

ACT 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet offers its 300 Mbps plan for Rs 1,349 in the Mumbai circle. Users get 3TB or 3,000GB data with this plan. But under extra benefits, ACT is currently offering an additional 1,000GB (1TB) data on top of the 3,000GB data. Users also get the added benefit of Netflix and more.

Tata Sky 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

Tata Sky offers a 300 Mbps broadband plan as well. It costs Rs 1,600 per month, which is the most expensive on this list. But users can get it for a cheaper rate when they purchase it for at least 6 months or 12 months. With 6 months plan, users can save up to Rs 1,200, and with the 12 months plan, they can save up to Rs 3,600.

BSNL 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

BSNL offers its 300 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1,499 just like Airtel and Jio. The benefits are 4TB or 4,000GB FUP data, unlimited voice calling, and OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. Post consumption of FUP data, users can keep browsing at 4 Mbps speed for the rest of the month.

These are the best 300 Mbps broadband plans you can get in India right now. There are of course plans which offer you an even higher internet speed such as 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps. If you want to know more about them, let us know in the comments section below.

Which 300 Mbps broadband plan would you pick amongst the ones mentioned above and why?