Samsung Galaxy M02 Launched in India With MediaTek SoC, Check Price

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy M02, another entry-level smartphone for the Indian market. The smartphone comes with very basic features and is meant for people looking to upgrade from a 2G/3G device to an affordable 4G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M02 comes with a MediaTek SoC and has a massive battery to deliver a longer performance. There is a textured finish at the rear of the device to provide a comfortable grip to the users. If you want to know more about the specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy M02, keep reading ahead.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M02 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The device is powered by a MediaTek SoC coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. For users who want extra storage on the device, they can use a microSD card for expanding the internal storage up to 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy M02 will run on One UI based on Android 10 out of the box.

In the camera department, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary sensor at the rear is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP macro shooter. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is also a 5MP sensor at the front.

The device’s connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for facilitating charging and data transfer. As mentioned above, the Galaxy M02 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 10W standard charging. The device weighs 206 grams, so it will feel a little heavy to the user if used for a longer period and has a thickness of 9.1mm.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Price and Availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M02 in a single variant only. It is the 2GB+32GB variant which is priced at Rs 6,999. However, the company is offering it at an introductory price of Rs 6,799 only. If you are wondering where is the 3GB+32GB variant, well, Samsung hasn’t announced an official price tag for the variant yet.

The device has been launched in four different colour options: Blue, Black, Gray, and Red. It will go on the first sale from November 9 through the official website of Samsung India, Amazon, and official retail stores of the company. The Samsung Galaxy M02 is expected to give a tough competition to other smartphones in the same price range such as Redmi 9, Poco C3, Realme C15, and Micromax In 1b.