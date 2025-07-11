Vivo X Fold 5, X200 FE India Launch Next Week: Details

Reported by Tanuja K

vivo x fold 5 x200 fe india

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to launch the X Fold 5 and X200 FE. It is an interesting time for Vivo to launch a foldable. The comparisons with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which just launched, will definitely be made. The X Fold 5 will likely be way more affordable than the latest foldable from Samsung. We expect the X Fold 5 to pack powerful cameras finetuned by ZEISS, and so will the X200 FE which will also launch on the same day.




The company will launch both phones together on July 14, 2025. The X200 FE will be the trimmed down version of the X200 5G which launched in India in December. The Vivo X Fold 5 market price is expected to be around Rs 1.5 lakh. This will be one of the thinnest foldables in the market, and arguably one with a powerful set of cameras. It is likely to come in three colours - Green, White, and Titanium White. At this price, it will definitly give a lot of competition to other foldables.

The battery is something we would be on the look out for with this foldable. As for the X200 FE, we can expect slightly less powerful cameras compared to the X200 and X200 Ultra. However, the camera processing and algorithms are very much going to be the same, so we still expect the device to compete with the phones in the Rs 50-60k range for cameras.

The focus of the launch will mostly be on the X Fold 5. However, the X200 FE is the device we would actually want to see more of because that is the phone which will compete for market share in the premium segment.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

