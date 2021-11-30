Apple Gift Cards Available for Sale on Amazon India

Those who are eyeing Apple Store gift cards can now grab them from Amazon India. The gift cards are sold in various denominations starting from Rs 200 and extending up to Rs 5000.

The users can use Apple gift cards to purchase digital content, including apps from Apple Store, subscribe to music, TV programs on Apple TV, games on Apple Arcade, ebooks and audiobooks from Apple Books. Besides the digital content, the users can also use it to purchase services and goods from Apple Store or for the iCloud subscription.

Apple gift cards come in the denominations of Rs 200, Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000 and Rs 5000. Amazon has a dedicated page for Apple gift cards. According to Apple, the cards bought from Amazon India will be deemed valid only for the purchases made in India. The users cannot redeem the same for cash, resale or shipments outside India.

Apple has also released a scam warning for the users concerning the Apple gift cards. If someone approaches the user to use the codes for any payment other than the purchase of Apple goods and services, it is likely a scam, and the user must report such incidents to the local authorities.

Apple Self-service Repair Program

In another development, Apple recently announced a Self-service repair program allowing users to complete their repairs via a new online store dedicated to parts and tools. The company will open the provision initially for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and Mac computers will be next on the line. Apple Self-service repair program will open in the US in 2022 and will be expanded to other countries throughout the year.

The initial phase of the program will focus on modules like battery, display and camera. The customers have to depend on the repair manual provided to perform the repair. For Apple parts and tools, they can place orders online. In addition, the users can also return the used parts for recycling, against which the users will receive credits.