Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India



Redmi Note 11T 5G has just launched in India. The device comes powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is a smartphone geared to deliver a strong 5G smartphone experience to users but is also very affordable at the same time. The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with support for fast charging as well, which ensures that users can get moving fast. Here are the complete specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications in India

The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack along with an IP53 rating which will ensure a delightful experience for the users.

As mentioned above, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can also expand the RAM by up to 3GB for an even smoother experience.

The 5G bands supported by the device are SA: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. In the camera department, there’s a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle-sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 11T 5G comes in three different variants in India — 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB for Rs 16999, Rs 17999, and Rs 19999, respectively. It will be available from December 7, 2021, with an introductory discount coupon of Rs 1,000. Users can further get a discount of Rs 1,000 with the ICICI Bank offer.

The smartphone will come in three colours – Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue, and Matte Black.