ACT Launches New High Speed Broadband Plans

India’s largest fiber broadband Internet Service Provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet which is based in Bengaluru has initiated ACT GIGA for the residents of the national capital of India. The new GIGA plan from ACT is sure to provide its users a constant 24 hours 1 Gbps of internet speed and unlimited data at the cost of Rs 1,999. Moreover, the ISP has also launched a new ACT WELCOME plan which will come at a price mark of Rs 549 and will provide the subscribers unlimited data at 50 Mbps of internet speed. Both these plans have come into effect from November 30 and users can opt for the plan from the official website of ACT.

The Technological Advancement by ACT

ACT Fibernet has been making its mark in the industry when it comes to providing high-speed broadband connections. In 2017, ACT became the first ISP to bring GIGA in India in the city of Hyderabad and since then GIGA has been made available in multiple cities across India by ACT Fibernet. The demand for data has been increasing constantly especially since the past couple of years as the home usage of the internet has considerably increased. Users are using it for various purposes such as streaming, gaming, working from home, learn from home which sometimes requires quite a few devices to connect simultaneously. Thus, it becomes important to have a high-speed broadband connection that can provide users with seamless connectivity across multiple devices as per their requirements.

What makes ACT Fibernet stand apart is its revolutionary new Smartfiber® technology which constructs a virtual dedicated speed lane ensuring that customers get constant internet speed throughout the day. In simpler words, instead of getting “up to speeds” users get a “full speed” which would mean that users get equal download and upload speed at any time, and in this case with ACT GIGA users will get 1 Gbps of download as well as upload data. Moreover, analysis from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® has revealed that ACT Fibernet has become the faster wireless broadband service provider in terms of download and upload speeds in the city of Delhi.

The Chief Operating Officer for Atria Convergence Technologies Limited (ACT) has said in an interview that reliable and high-speed internet connectivity is very crucial with the rising demand for home usage of data. He added that the new GIGA plan will help a lot of home users, small and large offices which require high-speed data connectivity, and will provide the users in Delhi with a flat-out and seamless broadband connection. Furthermore, he added that to make ACT suitable for a larger user base, the ISP is also launching an affordable ACT WELCOME plan and he said that the company is confident of transforming how the internet is used in the country with the introduction of these plans.