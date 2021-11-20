Alliance Broadband 1 Gbps Plan Comes With 12 OTT Benefits, Know More

Alliance Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP), primarily known for offering services in the city of Kolkata, offers a wide variety of internet plans. The ISP’s plans range from 60 Mbps speed to 1 Gbps speed. While there are many 1 Gbps plans available in the market, Alliance Broadband’s 1 Gbps plan stands out by offering 12 over-the-top (OTT) benefits to the consumers. While Jio also offers a ton of OTT benefits, there are operators such as ACT or Spectra who don’t offer much with their 1 Gbps plans. Let’s check out the complete benefits of Alliance Broadband’s 1 Gbps plan.

Alliance Broadband 1 Gbps Plan Details

Alliance Broadband offers its 1 Gbps plan for a monthly price of Rs 7,000. It is one of the most expensive 1 Gbps broadband plans in the market. However, the company also bundles in truly unlimited data along with 12 OTT benefits.

The OTT benefits include free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, AddaTimes, Eros Now, Hoichoi, Hungama, EpicON, Voot Select, Aao NXT, ShemarooMe, and three months of Amazon Prime.

This is the highest speed broadband plan offered by Alliance. Note that an extra 18% tax will apply when you purchase the plan. Alliance Broadband asks for installation and package charges in advance. Note that the installation charges aren’t refundable.

But this is not the only broadband plan from Alliance that will offer you OTT benefits. There are more plans that offer you the same or fewer OTT subscriptions. There are plans with speeds such as 125 Mbps and 175 Mbps. There is hardly any other ISP that offers such plans. There is no 200 Mbps broadband plan offered by the company, though, only a 250 Mbps speed one. If you want to purchase the 1 Gbps broadband plan from Alliance, you can go to the ISP’s website and contact them. You can also check out the 1 Gbps plan from JioFiber; it also offers a ton of OTT benefits.