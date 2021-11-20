Vivo V23e 5G Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs 

Of late, we are coming across reports regarding an upcoming Vivo smartphone - the Vivo V23e 5G. Recently, the company launched the 4G variant of the device called Vivo V21e. This smartphone is all set to be launched in Thailand on November 23, 2021. While we are a few days ahead of the launch of this smartphone, the Vivo V23e 5G has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo V21e 5G benchmark listing has revealed a few details such as the Android version, chipset and RAM. Besides this, the official Thailand Vivo website has hosted a dedicated microsite to show off the design of the upcoming smartphone and some of its specs.

Vivo V23e 5G Geekbench Listing

As per the leaked specs of the Vivo V23e 5g that was spotted on the Geekbench listing, the upcoming smartphone 5G comes with the model number V2126. From the listing, the device will make use of an MT6833V/PNZA, which is tipped to be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that supports 5G connectivity. This processor is said to be teamed up with 8GB of RAM but we can expect other storage options as well.

From the Geekbench listing, it is clear that the Vivo V23e 5G smartphone comes with a score of 471 points and 1551 points in the single-core and multi-core tests. It is seen to be launched with Android 11 topped with FuntouchOS skin out-of-the-box.

Vivo V23e 5G Design Leaks

Going by the listing on the website, the Vivo V23e 5G is tipped to arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 44MP primary sensor within the rectangular camera setup at the left corner and a waterdrop notch to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. This camera module is likely to comprise an ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro sensor.

As per the claim from a tipster, the upcoming Vivo smartphone in question is believed to be launched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. We can expect the device to be priced competitively as its other offerings. Given that it will be launched next week, we can get further details at the event.