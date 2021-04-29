Vivo V21 5G Comes With World’s First 44MP OIS Sensor at the Front

Vivo V21 5G features the world’s first 44MP OIS camera with an f/2.0 lens and dual-LED selfie flash

By April 29th, 2021 AT 3:31 PM
    • 2 Comments

    The Chinese technology company Vivo has launched the much-hyped Vivo V21 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The smartphone is dubbed to be the world’s first smartphone with 44MP OIS front camera. Vivo has developed the new smartphone to provide an immersive camera experience and 5G support. Nipun Marya, Director of Brand Strategy, Vivo India, marked that all the Vivo V21 devices will be manufactured in India to strengthen the Make in India initiative by the government. Vivo V21 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and features a 90Hz refresh rate display.

    Specifications of Vivo V21 5G

    Vivo V21 5G features a sleek 7.29mm ultra-thin body that sets a high standard balancing advanced technology with a sleek physical form. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio for smooth experience. The backside of the smartphone features a brand new AG Matte glass covered with multiple themes inspired by nature. Under the veil, the device sports a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor packed with 8GB RAM. However, Vivo is also offering extended RAM which is dubbed to allocate 3GB of ROM as Virtual RAM for an enhanced experience.

    Coming to the camera specifications, Vivo V21 5G features a triple rear camera setup that consists of 64MP as the primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. Towards the front, Vivo V21 5G features the world’s first 44MP OIS camera with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera also features dual LED selfie flesh. The camera features include the dual-view option and advanced AI facial features for multiple creative uses. The 5G smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Vivo V21 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. Connectivity options of the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port and more.

    Price and Availability of Vivo V21 5G

    Vivo V21 5G is available in two storage options. The 8GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,990. The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant is available for Rs 32,990. The 5G smartphone will be available in three different colours – Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle. Vivo V21 pre-booking will start today, and the official sale will start on May 6, 2021.

    The smartphone will be available in both retail and online mediums. If you are purchasing Vivo V21 5G from offline sources, you will get 10% cashback via HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. If you wish to purchase the smartphone via EMI, you will get up to 10% cashback and zero down payment via Home Credit and TVS credit. There are various other offers that users can select from to get the best deal.

