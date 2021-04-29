Redmi Note 10 Gets a New Expensive Price in India

Redmi launched its Note 10 series in India back in March, and the budget segment smartphone series includes — the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Just one month after the launch, the company has announced a price hike of Rs 500 on the vanilla Redmi Note 10. The smartphone is available in two storage variants. Let’s have a closer look at the hiked price of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone.

Redmi Note 10 New Price in India

The Redmi Note 10 is currently listed on the e-commerce site Amazon India and Mi.com with a starting price of Rs 12,499 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. While the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is up for grabs at Rs 14,499. The new prices reflect a hike of Rs 500 since earlier the smartphone was available for sale at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively. The handset is available in Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black colour shades. It seems that the smartphone was launched under introductory pricing, and now the company is selling it on MRP. This is not the first time Xioami has done this.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 10 flaunts a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It houses a punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, and the smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 features a quad camera setup placed at the top -left corner of the rear panel. The camera module includes the combination of a 48MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the Redmi Note 10 houses a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls that sits underneath the punch-hole cutout design.