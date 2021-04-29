Vodafone Idea’s 4G Network Faster Than Jio, Airtel: Ookla

Vodafone Idea (Vi) provided users with the fastest 4G network in India during the January to March 2021 quarter. For the unaware, this is the third consecutive quarter for Vi to hold the title of offering the fastest 4G network in India. Ookla, a major fixed broadband and mobile testing company, said that Vi provided the fastest 4G network to the users in India during the last quarter of FY2020-21. Vi offered the fastest 4G network all across India and not just in select telecom circles.

Vi Offered Fastest 4G Network in 135 Cities of India

Vodafone Idea was ahead of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in providing the fastest 4G speeds to users across 135 cities and 16 states of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland.

In the most major cities of India, including Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Mumbai, Vi provided the fastest 4G network to its users. The company has achieved the feat of providing the fastest 4G network to users pan-India for three consecutive quarters. Vi provided the fastest network to users in the July to September 2020, October to December 2020 quarter, and now the January to March 2021 quarter.

The release from the telco said that it has been able to increase its network capacity by refarming its 3G spectrum for 4G services throughout multiple circles of India. This has helped the telco a lot in providing better average downloading speeds to users than Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

This is a positive sign for Vi and its investors. Even the company’s subscribers will stick with its services in areas where it provides good network coverage because of the high downloading speed. Further, the telco offers unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM with its select prepaid plans.

The unlimited data benefit and the fastest 4G network makes Vi a strong contender in the market, and its future looks less gloom in the industry. The telco is expected to further enhance its network capacity. All that Vi needs is better coverage, and its services will be unmatched by any other telecom service provider (TSP) in India.