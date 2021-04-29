Vodafone Idea’s 4G Network Faster Than Jio, Airtel: Ookla

Vodafone Idea (Vi) provided users with the fastest 4G network in India during the January to March 2021 quarter

By April 29th, 2021 AT 1:57 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 4 Comments

    vodafone-idea-4g-network-faster

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) provided users with the fastest 4G network in India during the January to March 2021 quarter. For the unaware, this is the third consecutive quarter for Vi to hold the title of offering the fastest 4G network in India. Ookla, a major fixed broadband and mobile testing company, said that Vi provided the fastest 4G network to the users in India during the last quarter of FY2020-21. Vi offered the fastest 4G network all across India and not just in select telecom circles.

    Vi Offered Fastest 4G Network in 135 Cities of India

    Vodafone Idea was ahead of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in providing the fastest 4G speeds to users across 135 cities and 16 states of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Nagaland.

    In the most major cities of India, including Delhi NCR, Kolkata, and Mumbai, Vi provided the fastest 4G network to its users. The company has achieved the feat of providing the fastest 4G network to users pan-India for three consecutive quarters. Vi provided the fastest network to users in the July to September 2020, October to December 2020 quarter, and now the January to March 2021 quarter.

    The release from the telco said that it has been able to increase its network capacity by refarming its 3G spectrum for 4G services throughout multiple circles of India. This has helped the telco a lot in providing better average downloading speeds to users than Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

    This is a positive sign for Vi and its investors. Even the company’s subscribers will stick with its services in areas where it provides good network coverage because of the high downloading speed. Further, the telco offers unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM with its select prepaid plans.

    The unlimited data benefit and the fastest 4G network makes Vi a strong contender in the market, and its future looks less gloom in the industry. The telco is expected to further enhance its network capacity. All that Vi needs is better coverage, and its services will be unmatched by any other telecom service provider (TSP) in India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    4 Comments
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea’s 4G Network Faster Than Jio, Airtel: Ookla

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) provided users with the fastest 4G network in India during the January to March 2021 quarter. For...

    module-4-img

    Netflix Will Now Play a Show or Movie Randomly For You

    The global streaming giant Netflix is now making it easier for users to watch content on its platform. One of...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi Now Available For New Premium Smartphones

    In December, Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced that it is launching the VoWi-Fi calling service for its users. After four months...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL, MTNL Will Provide Telecom Services to the Indian Bank

    module-4-img

    Indus Towers Positive About Vodafone Idea Survival

    module-4-img

    Google I/O 2021 Event Might Bring Pixel 5a and Android 12 Beta

    module-4-img

    Singtel Deploys 5G SA Sites and Rolls Out 5G SIM Cards Across Singapore