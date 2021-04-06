Jio Purchased Airtel’s Unutilised 800 Mhz Spectrum in Delhi, Mumbai and AP

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (“RJIL”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Bharti Airtel Limited for the acquisition of the right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading.

The trading agreement is in accordance with the Spectrum Trading Guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications and is subject to the requisite regulatory and statutory approvals. The aggregate value for the right to use this spectrum is Rs 1,497 crores, inclusive of the present value of associated deferred payment liability of Rs 459 crores, subject to any transaction related adjustments.

Circle wise details of the traded spectrum:

Circle 800 MHz band (FDD) A.P 3.75 Delhi 1.25 Mumbai 2.50 Total 7.50

With this trading of right to use spectrum, RJIL will have 2X15MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Mumbai circle and 2X10MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles, thereby further consolidating its spectrum footprint in these circles. With the enhanced spectrum footprint, especially contiguous spectrum, and superior infrastructure deployed, RJIL has further increased its network capacity. The transaction is subject to the requisite regulatory and statutory approvals.

Through this agreement, Airtel will receive a consideration of Rs 1037.6 crores from Jio for the proposed transfer. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 459 crores relating to the spectrum.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said: “The sale of the 800 MHz blocks in these three circles has enabled us to unlock value from the spectrum that was unutilised. This is aligned to our overall network strategy.”