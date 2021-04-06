OPPO A74 4G and A74 5G with 90Hz Display and 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official

OPPO has expanded its A-series lineup with the launch of the OPPO A74 4G and the A74 5G. Both the smartphones come equipped with features like octa-core Snapdragon processors, 90Hz refresh rate display, 5,000 mAh battery, fast charging support, and a lot more. The company has officially listed the Oppo A74 4G for the Philippines and the OPPO A74 5G for the Thailand markets. Let’s have a detailed look at the price and specifications of both the newly launched smartphones.

Oppo A74 4G Features

OPPO A74 4G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset, backed with 6GB of RAM, and offers 128GB storage. On the software front, the device runs on the Android 11 operating system on top of ColorOS 11.1.

As far as cameras are concerned, the OPPO A74 4G features a triple camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary camera + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the phone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery and pack 33W fast charging support.

Oppo A74 5G Specifications

The 5G variant of the smartphone comes with some additional features like Full HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The OPPO A74 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 480 chipset that comes with 5G connectivity support. The handset is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button for security.

The OPPO A74 5G comes with an upgraded quad rear camera sensor which consists of a 48MP main camera accompanied with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the selfie front, it houses a 16MP camera sensor underneath the punch hole cutout design. The smartphone is fuelled by the same 5,000mAh battery but with 18W fast charging support.

OPPO A74 4G and OPPO A74 5G Price

As mentioned above, the smartphone will be up for sale in two different markets; let’s start with OPPO A74 4G, which is going to be up for grabs in the Philippines at PHP 12,000 (approx Rs 18,193). On the other side, the OPPO A74 5G will be available for sale in Thailand with a price tag of BH 9,000 (around Rs 21,068). Both the handsets will be available for sale in Prism Black and Midnight Blue colour options. According to the company, both smartphones will start shipping in 7 days.