TP-Link Archer AX73, also commonly known as Archer AX54400, has been launched in the US. It is a very affordable router being Wi-Fi 6 supportive. It equips technologies like HE160 and 1024-QAM Wi-Fi 6, which allows up to 5.4 Gbps high-speed dual-band connection. Read ahead to get yourself acquainted with this new router by TP-Link.

Specifications of TP-Link Archer AX5400

The TP-Link Archer AX5400 comes with a slanted rectangular armour vent design that provides improved heat dissipation. The router features 5 antennas for simultaneous transmission that results in improved network efficiency and bandwidth.

The New TP-Link HomeSheild solution in the router ensures a safe network environment by providing enhanced loT security, DDoS attack prevention, robust parental control and comprehensive reporting. The media sharing can be done via the USB 3.0 port, 4GB LAN ports, along with a 1GB WAN port for a wired Internet connection.

According to COO Jeff Barney of TP-Link USA, the Wi-Fi 6 provides the consumers with an experience of high-speed wireless internet with 4x more capacity. The company also claims that the router transmits 25% faster data speeds when compared with an older generation router. The router provides up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed connections for 8K video streaming.

The network congestion is reduced by the router by combining OFDMA and MU-MIMO, thus improving network capacity. As per the company, the six high-performance antennas with beamforming and 4T4R technology deliver extended coverage.

The Archer AX5400 is compatible with OneMesh and works with any OneMesh range extender that creates whole-home coverage. The OneMesh connects the mobile and router or extender, whichever provides the best connection, which is quite intelligent.

Price and Availability of TP-Link Archer AX5400

The TP-Link Archer AX5400 Dual Band router is valued at $199 (about Rs 14,500) in the US and is up for grabs on Amazon. No information has been provided yet about the availability of the router in India.