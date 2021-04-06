WhatsApp New Chat Migration Feature Might Solve iOS and Android Users Woes

WhatsApp chats are very important for all of us and we don’t want to lose them especially when we are shifting from Android to iOS devices. However, in most of the cases, we end up losing most of the chat history data because there was no legit process of migrating WhatsApp chat history. There might be a series of third-party apps that will get the work done, but you can’t rely on them all the time. It seems WhatsApp has also understood this issue and is planning to make users’ life easier with an update. According to the latest WABetaInfo report, the instant online messaging app seems to be working on a feature that will allow multi-device linking.

WhatsApp Cross-Platform Compatibility Update

Long story short, users will be able to migrate their WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS phones and vice versa. According to the WABetaInfo post, the development of this feature took a lot of time because the company is planning to change the entire experience of WhatsApp. The report further claims that the developers have changed a lot of things to make it compatible with multiple platforms.

The screenshot shared on the WABetaInfo official Twitter handle is from the early stage of the beta build. It suggests that the users have to update their app version to the latest iOS or Android build of WhatsApp to transfer chat history to the non iOS device. The screenshot suggests that the company is working on cross-platform chats transfer and account linking. This is going to be one heck of an update from WhatsApp since its launch.

The WABetaInfo blog post also suggests that the upcoming app will allow users to access WhatsApp Web without an active internet connection on their devices. It seems that the users will also be able to open more than one active chat windows on various platforms. Currently, the users only have the option of using WhatsApp chats open on one device. Unfortunately, there is no information about the release date of the new update. But we can expect that WhatsApp will soon launch a stable update for all the regions.