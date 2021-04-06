BSNL 4G Requirements Can be Fulfilled by Mavenir With Indigenous Technology

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is eyeing for a hybrid-4G deployment in India. The state-run telco has received the nod from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the same. In a recent development, Mavenir India, a subsidiary of the US-based telecom giant, said that it can fulfil the demands of BSNL’s 4G mentioned in the request for proposals (RFP).

According to an ET Telecom report, Sanjay Bakaya, India head and regional Vice President for South Asia at Mavenir said that the company is ready with its fully compliant 4G core as per the demands mentioned in Expression of Interest (EoI) rolled out by BSNL earlier.

Mavenir wants to dominate the telecom gear market of India with the cloud-native infrastructure. The company plans to incorporate indigenous technology for the same. Bakaya said that Mavenir is looking for an opportunity wherein it can showcase its indigenous technology to the telco.

According to Bakaya, Mavenir wants to leverage this opportunity for disrupting the oligopoly telecom market of India.

Mavenir India is Registered in India Itself

Bakaya said that Mavenir complies with all the prerequisites made by BSNL in the EoI. He further said that Mavenir India is an Indian company registered and governed with the same local laws as applicable for any other local company.

The company has shown interest in helping BSNL roll out the 4G network pan-India. BSNL will be reserving half of its sites, around 50,000 for the foreign vendors with proven technology and another 50,000 sites for the Indian vendors.

The telco will allow Indian companies to participate in the rounds for foreign vendors if the Indian companies can generate Proof of Concept (PoC) on time. If things go on steady for BSNL from here, it will soon be able to operate 4G networks across India. The telco would also be able to upgrade its network to be 5G supportive with the help of appropriate hardware and software.