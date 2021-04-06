Oppo F19 Launched With Snapdragon 662 SoC Under Rs 20,000 in India

Oppo has just released a new smartphone, namely Oppo F19, in India. The device comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor. It is the base model of the F19 series that also features the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G.

It is a budget device that sits under the price segment of Rs 20,000 and will be a good option for users who want something better than an entry-level smartphone. However, running a Snapdragon 6-series processor isn’t the best idea incorporated by Oppo. The device could have easily managed a 7-series processor at this price range to get a lead over Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Let’s take a complete look at the price and specifications of the Oppo F19 recently launched in India.

Oppo F19 Specifications

Oppo F19 has launched in India with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for only 60Hz refresh rate, which is strange. Other devices in the same price range or even lower can support 90Hz refresh rate easily today.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable with the help of a microSD card.

The device features a triple-camera system at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens coupled with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Oppo F19 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. It will run on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Oppo F19 Price

The Oppo F19 has launched in a single memory variant for India. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 18,990. The first sale of the device will go live on April 9, 2021. It will be available in Midnight Blue and Prism Black colour options. You can get the device from various offline and online channels throughout the country.