Jio Cloud to Allow Users Play Seamlessly With Mobile and STBs

Just a few days back, we made a case on how 5G will transform the future of gaming forever, and looking at the recent comments from Jio; it just makes more sense.

Cloud gaming will become very popular with the help of 5G, and Jio Cloud will be there to take advantage of that in India.

GM and Lead Games Ecosystem of Jio Platforms, Akash Gupta, said Reliance Jio has plans of bringing Jio Cloud to enhance the gaming experience of users in India. Gupta revealed some key stats pertaining to user behaviour related to gaming with feature Jio devices.

He said that the engagement time for users playing games on JioPhone devices grew from 22 minutes last year to 37 this year. Further, he said that cloud gaming is the future of online gaming.

Jio Cloud to Launch After Roll Out of 5G

Gupta said that the telco would be targeting to launch Jio Cloud right after it launches 5G networks commercially in India. It makes sense since, without 5G’s power, cloud gaming will be rendered useless.

He explained that with cloud gaming, users could play the same game on different devices such as smartphones, TVs, computers, and more devices. At present, most of the games that process and store data locally don’t have the functionality to provide such an experience to the gamers.

But with the power of 5G and cloud gaming, possibilities of such experiences become a reality. Gupta said that initially, Jio would be focusing on mobile and Set-Top Boxes (STBs) to integrate its Jio Cloud platform with. Later on, cloud gaming functionality can be expanded to other devices.

The biggest worry that Gupta expressed for Jio Cloud was having the appropriate content. He expects developers to build content that’s appropriate to be included in the Jio Cloud. Without quality content, Jio Cloud won’t have any impact on the gaming market of India.