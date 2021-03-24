SITI Playtop Magic Android TV Set-Top Box Launched

SITI Networks Ltd, one of the country’s largest multi-system operators (MSOs) has launched an Android powered STB called ‘SITI Playtop Magic’

    The era of normal Set-Top Boxes (STBs) is gone. It is now time for the Android STBs and other smart STBs to take over the TV viewing experience of users in India.

    Noticing the trend, SITI Networks Ltd, one of the country’s largest multi-system operators (MSOs), has launched an Android-powered STB called ‘SITI Playtop Magic’. Adding to this, the company has also launched an application for Android and iOS devices called the ‘SITI PlayTop Magic App’.

    According to a release from the company, the SITI Playtop Magic STB will be available for the company’s customers in a phased manner across India. Initially, the STB will only be available in eastern India.

    It is worth noting that the SITI Playtop Magic is manufactured within India, keeping in mind the government’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat mission.

    SITI Playtop Magic Features

    The SITI Playtop Magic is an Android certified 4K HDR STB. This STB will enable users owning a normal TV to convert it into a Smart TV and view over-the-top (OTT) content on the go.

    Further, users will be able to download all their favourite applications available from the Google Play Store available for Smart TVs. The STB will come with support for Google Assistant for enabling voice commands and a hands-free experience of watching content through the STB.

    Users can connect a pen drive to the STB and record all their favourite programs and shows locally on it. It is powered by Realtek’s chipset allowing users to get a superior experience while watching OTT or satellite content.

    Also, using the new application launched by SITI Networks Ltd., users can get a subscription of multiple OTT platforms by paying a single amount. There will be different plans available with different platforms in a single package. Further, the app will also work as a Live TV service if the users want to consume the content directly on their smartphones.

    We couldn’t confirm the price of the newly launched STB, but it should be available soon.

