Reliance Jio Allotted Fresh MSC Codes to Meet Increasing Demand

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator has recently been allotted fresh ACCESS-MSC codes by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT

By March 24th, 2021 AT 3:40 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    reliance-jio-fresh-msc-codes

    Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, has recently been allotted fresh ACCESS-MSC codes by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to meet the increasing demand for mobile services.

    For the unaware, MSC code is the first five digits of your mobile number. The DoT allots MSC codes to the operators who then use them for providing telecom services. Since these are limited resources, whenever an operator faces a shortage of MSC codes to provide new mobile numbers to the users, DoT allots the operator fresh MSC codes upon request.

    The telecom department allots these codes on a regional or circle basis to the operators.

    Reliance Jio Allotted 93290-93299 ACCESS MSC Code

    DoT has recently allotted Reliance Jio fresh ACCESS-MSC codes to help the telco meet the demand for services from 1 million users in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) circle.

    Jio has been allocated 93290-93299 ACCESS-MSC code by the telecom department. The telco had made a request for the same to meet the increasing demand for services from the state.

    DoT has directed the telco to not use the numbering series for the active subscribers of Reliance Communications, Reliance Telecom and other port-out users.

    It is worth noting that it hasn’t been long since DoT allocated fresh MSC codes to Jio for the Gujarat circle. ACCESS-MSC codes – 78610, 78628-78630, 78618-78620, 78638, 78598-78599, were allotted to the telco for the Gujarat circle.

    The new MSC codes allotted to the telco will help it in issuing fresh mobile numbers to the new users that want to purchase the services of the telco. The recent issue of MSC-Code was to specifically help with meeting the rising demand for mobile services in the MP circle.

    According to the DoT circular, the fresh MSC code will help Reliance Jio in catering to and fulfilling the demands of 1 million users in MP seeking new mobile numbers.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Allotted Fresh MSC Codes to Meet Increasing Demand

    Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, has recently been allotted fresh ACCESS-MSC codes by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)...

    module-4-img

    SITI Playtop Magic Android TV Set-Top Box Launched

    The era of normal Set-Top Boxes (STBs) is gone. It is now time for the Android STBs and other smart...

    module-4-img

    Android Gaming Console in Works by Qualcomm: Report

    Demand for video games increased multiple folds in the last year due to pandemic. The second-half of 2020 saw new...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Switch from Airtel Postpaid to Prepaid

    module-4-img

    Telcos Ask Trai to Avail Millimetre Wave Bands for Making 5G Affordable

    module-4-img

    Nokia 5G Speed Makes World Record Reaching 4.5 Gbps

    module-4-img

    Jio to Focus on Subscriber Addition, Tariff Hikes to be Delayed: Report