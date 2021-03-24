5G Will Change The Future of Online Mobile Gaming

A 5G network will enable lightning-quick data processing ensuring that the time take is minimal for processing the data in a cloud server

By March 24th, 2021 AT 6:30 PM
  • 5G
  • Games
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    5g-future-online-mobile-gaming

    5G networks will soon sweep over the world, and they will transform our technology and future into something we can’t even comprehend at the moment. One area 5G will majorly help with is online mobile gaming.

    Online mobile gaming requires a network with very high bandwidth and ultra-low-latency to deliver a decent experience to the user. How will 5G help in regards to this?

    Well, 5G can deliver both the requirements and even more. Right now, most of the processing of the game data is done locally on your device. An alternative to this is using a cloud server to process the data and then send it back to the device.

    But there is an issue with this. Mostly, the centres for processing the game data are located at far off locations meaning if the user’s network is not good enough, the time taken by the information to reach the data centre, get processed, and return to the device will ruin the gaming experience for the user.

    With the current generation networks, it is almost impossible for the users to get a good gaming experience if a cloud server is used to process game data. That is why data processing is mostly done locally on the device.

    However, with 5G, it stands to change forever. A 5G network will enable lightning-quick data processing, ensuring that the time take is minimal for processing the data in a cloud server.

    It would further mean that the servers won’t have to synchronise a lot of individual devices. Instead, all the data can be processed in the cloud server, and all the calculations can run on the same machine ensuring data synchronisation of different mobile devices is done rapidly and easily.

    Multiplayer online games would become a treat to play then.

    But this is not all that 5G will enhance for the online mobile gaming world. It will also improve the viewing experience for the audience.

    Since the time online gaming has arrived in mobile, the rise of streamers on different platforms such as YouTubers, Twitch, and more is evident. With a 5G network, users will be able to seamlessly stream competitions, tournaments, and games in real-time in the highest quality possible.

    Streamers would also be able to stream on different screens with the same network without facing any issues of lags.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Use Google Pay to Recharge Your FASTag Account?

    FASTag recharge facility has become handy for Indian users. The feature was rolled out by the government to facilitate toll...

    module-4-img

    5G Will Change The Future of Online Mobile Gaming

    5G networks will soon sweep over the world, and they will transform our technology and future into something we can’t...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Requires Steep Tariff Hikes for Survival, Huge Hikes Unlikely for Now

    Vodafone Idea, the third largest wireless operator in India on Monday hiked its two entry-level postpaid family plans by around...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 9R With Snapdragon 870 SoC and 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India at Rs 39,999

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Price Starts at Rs 49,999

    module-4-img

    How to Use Native Screen Recording Feature in iPhone

    module-4-img

    iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Might Come With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display