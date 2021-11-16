Vivo Might Launch a Sequel to its X70 Series in India

Vivo launched X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus in September as a part of its X70 series in India. It appears that Vivo would also be coming up with a sequel to the X70 series in India which will be the Vivo X80 series. If sources are to be believed, the new X80 series from Vivo may hit Indian markets in the month of January or February next year. Though there isn’t a lot of details available about the upcoming series, it is speculated that the X80 series will feature two models which don’t include the base model. Thus, it can be assumed that Vivo may come up with X80 Pro and X80 Pro Plus for the series as well.

The Specifications of the Devices

There isn’t a lot of specification details available for the X80 series as no official announcement has been made yet from the makers. However, the sources have said that the base model might come with an FHD+ display running on 120Hz refresh rate. The device may feature the Dimensity 2000 chipset and might have Android 11 as the operating system. The camera module may include 50MP 1/1.3 primary sensor supporting a 5-axis stabilization along with a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom according to the leaks. More solidified details on the device are still awaited.

One of the predecessor devices to the X80 series, Vivo X70 Pro had a display featuring 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device had a 19:8:9 aspect ratio and had a punch-hole cut-out. The smartphone was backed by a 4450mAH battery and supported a 44W fast charge technology. It also featured an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes and ran on Android 11 based FuntouchOS.

The camera module of the device consisted of a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor, OIS, ultra-sensing Gimbal camera, Gimbal stabilization 3.0 technology, Zeiss optics, f/1.75 aperture, and Zeiss T* coating. The main rear camera was also complemented with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 116-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP 5x periscope lens with f/3.4 aperture, and laser autofocus, and a 12MP 50mm portrait camera with a Sony IMX663 sensor. The front camera of the device featured a 32MP f/2.45 selfie camera. The handset had 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage data.