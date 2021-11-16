UniFi Access Point WiFi 6 Lite Router Costs Rs 8855 in India

UniFi offers a router named Access Point WiFi 6 Lite Router in India, which is a 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 access point device capable of reaching an aggregate throughput rate of maximum 1.5 GHz. It supports both 2.4 GHz (MIMO) and 5 GHz (MU-MIMO and OFDMA) Wi-Fi bands. The Access Point WiFi 6 Lite router can be mounted to the ceiling to deliver a wide signal range and support device-dense networks, or it can be mounted to the wall to focus in a specific direction.

Access Point WiFi 6 Lite Router Features

It is a compact router from UniFi which has the same form factor as the Access Point nanoHD, thereby letting users reuse the covers and mounting bracket if they already use the product. While the router is made of polycarbonate and aluminium, the mounting materials are made of polycarbonate and SGCC steel. It features a factory reset button, LEDs, an Ethernet RJ45 port, and Bluetooth support.

Also, it simplifies connecting to Wi-Fi 6, be it at home or office. Moreover, this router is easy to set up and takes only a few minutes. It can be managed via the UniFi Network app available for both web and mobile version 5.14.3 and later. With this router, you will be able to know more about your network than ever before, including device identification, threat protection and traffic identification.

The Access Point WiFi 6 Lite router comes with a high 2x2 WiFi 6 efficiency and is powered by 802.3af PoE with the PoE injector sold separately. With this router, you can build a scalable WiFi 6 network as per your requirement.

As the router supports OFDMA, Wi-Fi 6 access points deliver both higher volumes of data packets and improve the download and upload speeds. The Access Point WiFi 6 Lite access point using Wi-Fi 6 technology provides an expansive and strong wireless coverage to enterprise networking environments. Interestingly, this router can connect to over 300 devices at the same time and help in easily setting up and growing a network. With these benefits, the Access Point WiFi 6 Lite router is priced at Rs 8,855 in India.