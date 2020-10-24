WiFi 6 is Here, Reasons Why It Is Right Time for an Upgrade



WiFi 6 is out for the consumers to test now. There are many products which now come with the support for Wi-Fi 6. However, it would be interesting to know that a lot of people are not aware of the new Wi-Fi standard! Some of them who do know about it don’t think that it is the right time to upgrade from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6 now. They feel as if they upgrade now, they won’t really have any products on which they can use it. It is just like 8K, you can get an 8K screen monitor, but you won’t have a lot of content for it. However, Wi-Fi 6 is already supported on many devices and ideally, it is not really early to upgrade to this new standard. Keep reading ahead to find out more about Wi-Fi 6.

WiFi 6, Why You Should Upgrade Right Now!

So for the unaware, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) is an upgrade over the Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). It’s network capacity to connect with devices is four times more than than the Wi-Fi 5 standard. Along with that, it can offer more data throughput and faster speeds to the user. Even when connected with multiple devices, Wi-Fi 6 can help a user stream 4K and even 8K videos smoothly. But if this is not enough for you to upgrade from Wi-Fi 5 to Wi-Fi 6, here are some other reasons.

For those consumers who feel like there aren’t many Wi-Fi 6 supported devices, well, there are! Laptops which ship with a 10th generation Intel chipset can support Wi-Fi 6. Adding to that, smartphones such as Galaxy S10, Note 10, iPhone 11, and some other devices can support Wi-Fi 6 as well. It is just a matter of time until Wi-Fi 6 wireless standard is supported by several other devices as well.

Also read: Broadband WiFi Problems that Everyone Faces, Here is How You Can Fix them

Even the WiFi 6 routers can work with devices which support Wi-Fi 5. So even if you don’t have a device with Wi-Fi 6 right now, you can still be ready for when you get one. Another great thing about Wi-Fi 6 is that when connected to a device, it offers at least 40% more speed compared to the Wi-Fi 5. With a laptop which has Intel’s Gig+ technology integrated, it will double the internet speed received when paired with the right Wi-Fi 6 router.

If you think there is no advantage of upgrading your router, then you are very wrong. Just think, the latest technology not only comes with better features but also more security. Wi-Fi 6 routers have a much faster CPU than the Wi-Fi 5 router and they are better to handle gigabit speeds for now.