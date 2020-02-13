Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Receive Massive Price Cuts in India: Check New Prices

Highlights Both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ received Rs 12,000 price cut on base models

The Galaxy S10e is now available at Rs 47,900

Samsung started taking pre-registrations for the Galaxy S20 series in India

Right after the launch of Galaxy S20 series, Samsung officially slashed the prices of Galaxy S10 series in India. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series consists of three smartphones- Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e. Both the Galaxy S10 and S10+ received a price cut of Rs 12,000, while the Galaxy S10e picked up a price drop of Rs 8,000. The new prices are already effective across online portals and we are yet to get an official confirmation from offline stores. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 series in India in early March at around Rs 70,000 starting price. Since the Galaxy S10 devices were launched nearly a year ago, it makes sense for the brand to cut the prices as their successors are arriving.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Receive Up to Rs 12,000 Price Cut

The standard Galaxy S10 is now available at a price of Rs 54,900 for the 128GB variant and Rs 59,900 for the 512GB storage model. This is a price drop of Rs 12,000 as the Galaxy S10 was launched at Rs 66,900 in the country. Moving onto the Galaxy S10+, the base variant with 128GB of internal storage is now retailing at Rs 61,900 on Samsung Shop Online, down from the launch price of Rs 73,900. The Galaxy S10 is available only in two variants, whereas the S10+ can be purchased in 128GB, 512GB and 1TB storage configurations.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is now available at just Rs 47,900, a price cut of Rs 8,000 can be noticed from the launch price of Rs 55,900. Samsung has been selling the Galaxy S10e at the same Rs 47,900 price for a while now.

Samsung Opens Pre-Registrations for Galaxy S20 series in India

At its Unpacked Event on February 11, Samsung launched the next-generation Galaxy S20 series as successors to Galaxy S10 devices. In the United States, Samsung launched the 5G models of the S20 series, but in India, we will receive LTE models only. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ features identical specifications, whereas the S20 Ultra is a beefed-up version of the S10+ with a whopping 108MP primary camera. Xiaomi was supposed to launch the Mi Note 10 with a 108MP primary camera in India first, but Samsung might beat the Chinese brand to bring the first 108MP phone to the Asian sub-continent.

The trio of Galaxy S20 devices are now available for pre-registration in the Indian market. Samsung says the shipping of these phones will begin on March 6, hinting at a February-end launch.