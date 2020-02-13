Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Launched With 108MP Quad-Camera Setup and Snapdragon 865

Highlights The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro offer flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC

The phones also feature 108MP Samsung sensor on the back

Xiaomi might launch both the devices in India very soon

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship smartphones are now official in China. The Xiaomi Mi 10 series takes on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series which is the reason the Chinese company launched its 2020 flagship devices right after the S20 devices. The Xiaomi Mi 10 replaces the Mi 9 which was launched a year ago, whereas the Mi 10 Pro is the ultra-premium offering from the company taking on the devices like Galaxy S20 Ultra and the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. Key features of the Mi 10 series include AMOLED screens, high refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 108MP primary camera sensor on the back and big batteries. Prices of these devices start at CNY 3999 (approx. Rs 40,800). Xiaomi will likely launch the Mi 10 series in India as well, as confirmed by the country head earlier this year.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Specifications and Features

Starting things with the Xiaomi Mi 10, the phone flaunts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole cutout on the top left side. The handset also offers a 90Hz refresh rate alongside featuring a 180Hz touch response rate. On the hardware front, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of onboard storage. The phone lacks a microSD card slot.

Rear cameras on the Xiaomi Mi 10 include a primary 108MP sensor which works in tandem with a 13MP ultrawide angle shooter, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, Xiaomi has included a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options on the Mi 10 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Mode 5G, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The phone boots MIUI 11-based on Android 10 out of the box. Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is backed by a 4780mAh battery and offers support for 30W fast charging. The Mi 10 also has support for wireless charging and even provides 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Specifications and Features

Moving onto the Mi 10 Pro, the handset offers the same 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10. Internally, this phone also has the Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage and runs Android 10-based MIUI 11.

The Mi 10 Pro features major upgrades over the Mi 10 in terms of cameras. We get the same 108MP primary sensor on the back which will work in tandem with a 20MP ultrawide angle shooter, 12MP depth sensor and a 12MP telephoto sensor is also present. Xiaomi also included the same 20MP sensor on the front side of the Mi 10 Pro. Similar to the Mi 10, the Mi 10 Pro also offers Dual-Mode 5G, but we may see the LTE model launching in countries like India. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery and has 50W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: Pricing and Other Details

Xiaomi has revealed the prices of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones. The Mi 10 will be available in three variants- 8GB+128GB priced at CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 40,800, 8GB+256GB model that costs CNY 4299 (approx. Rs 43,500), followed by the 12GB+256GB model that can be availed for CNY 4,699 (approx. Rs 47,500). Coming to the Mi 10 Pro, this Xiaomi will also be available in three variants- 8GB+256GB priced at CNY 4999 (approx. Rs 50,500), 12GB+256GB priced at CNY 5499 (approx. Rs 55,500) and 12GB+512GB model is available at CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs 60,500).