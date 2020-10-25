Prepaid Plans, What You Must Keep in Mind Before Purchasing One!



Prepaid plans are very common and come in a different range of prices. Every telecom operator provides a ton of prepaid plans compared to the number of postpaid ones to its users. The prepaid plan basically means that you are paying for the service before using it. So if you pick a plan for a good number of days and for some reason you don’t like the plan, you will be stuck with it. That is why it becomes essential that you choose the right prepaid plan for yourself. Today we are going to tell you about certain things one has to consider before getting a prepaid plan. Keep reading ahead to know more about this.

Things to Look for in a Prepaid Plan

The first thing that you should look at is whether or not you are getting unlimited calling and SMS benefits. Because getting data is fine, but you also need calling and SMS benefits. Nowadays, every telecom operator is offering prepaid plans with truly unlimited calling to every network within India except Jio. The largest wireless operator India provides users with fair-usage-policy (FUP) minutes for making calls to other networks. The users also get 100 SMS per day with almost every unlimited calling and SMS plan. Once this is done, the next thing that you should look for is the data.

Every telecom operator provides users with daily FUP data plans as well. This amount of data can range from 1.5GB to even 4GB data per day. You must identify your data usage and then decide how much data you need in a day on average. Then accordingly, choose a prepaid plan which suits your data needs as well as comes with unlimited calling and SMS benefits.

The third thing that you should look at is over-the-top (OTT) benefits that a prepaid plan comes with. Telecom operators now offer select plans with OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more. You should decide which OTT benefit you need and look for a plan which provides it. If you cannot find a plan with the kind of OTT benefit that you need, still don’t settle for a plan which doesn’t come with an OTT benefit at all.

Crucially, the users should look at the service coverage that you will be getting with your prepaid plan from your chosen operator. Different networks have a different range of coverage throughout the country. So if you are someone who is going to travel a lot, then you must choose a prepaid plan from an operator who provides excellent network coverage in the areas that you are going to travel.

Finally, the user should pay attention to the kind of validity their selected prepaid plan offers. If you don’t want to keep recharging at regular intervals, then select a prepaid plan with longer validity.

These are some of the primary things that a user should look at before he/she selects a prepaid plan.