How You Can Improve HD and 4K Video Streaming Experience?

By following a few simple tips and tricks you can enhance your video streaming experience online

By October 25th, 2020 AT 2:52 PM
    Streaming videos online has become one of the things that everyone is doing at their homes when feeling bored. Even YouTube now allows users to stream in 4K. But we all are familiar with the kind of data and speed it requires to stream a high-quality video online. For some users, even after getting a high-speed plan, there are issues of buffering when they watch a video. So today, we are going to tell you a few ways using which you can enhance your video streaming experience. Keep reading ahead to find out more about it.

    Ways You Can Enhance Video Experience Experience

    First of all, you don’t need a 1 Gbps internet speed to be able to stream videos in 4K. You can also do that with a 100 Mbps plan, but it is preferable that you get the highest speed broadband plan for you. This is because then even when there are multiple devices connected to the Wi-Fi network, you don’t have to worry about sharing your internet speed with them.

    The second thing you need to seriously consider is getting a good router for your broadband connection. Even if your internet plan offers very high speed but you don’t have a router which can support the speed, provide a good range of connectivity, the plan is rendered useless. When you get a good router, you get better connectivity and smoother experience. With a good router, watching and streaming videos online would become a pleasant experience even at high quality.

    With most of the modern generation Wi-Fi routers, users get two channels to connect with – 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. If you want a higher speed experience, connect to the 5 GHz band. But then ensure that you are near the router because the 5 GHz band doesn’t support good connectivity at far distances, even when inside home.

    Along with this, you should ensure that the device you are streaming on isn’t downloading anything in the background. Most of the devices come with ‘auto-update over Wi-Fi’ setting enabled, thus check every time your video is buffering if some other download is going on the background of your device. If there are, pause or stop the downloading and do it at some other time.

    In case you are streaming on your TV, you can also use a LAN cable. TVs now come with built-in LAN ports, thus you can directly connect your broadband cable with your RJ45 connector. When you do this, you allow your TV to get the maximum broadband speed while you stream any videos. Wired connections are always more stable and faster than wireless networks.

    These are some of the ways you can follow for enhancing your video streaming connection.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

