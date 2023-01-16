Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS Price and Specifications in India

Noise has unveiled its newest smartwatch, the ColorFit Pro 4 GPS, as part of an expansion of its smartwatch line-up in India. The watch has a built-in GPS that can be used with the Noiserit app to track workouts and distance travelled. In addition, it has a 1.85-inch TFT display, Bluetooth calling capability, and other features. Let's look at the device's features and other information.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS Specifications and Features

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS features a single-chip Bluetooth v5.3 module powered by TruSync, a 1.85-inch TFT display with 600 nits of brightness, and BT Calling Tru. According to the business, the recently released smartwatch enables customers to take smooth, lag-free calls with less battery utilisation. Users of the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 can access recent call logs and store up to 10 contacts with Noise Buzz. According to the manufacturer, a single charge of the smartwatch can last up to seven days.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS is dust and water-resistant to IP68 standards. Additionally, the smartwatch features an integrated Noise Health Suite that enables it to monitor a variety of vital signs, including heart rate, SPO2 levels, and sleeping and breathing habits. Additionally, it offers over 150 watch faces and 100 sports modes.

The company last month introduced Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha in India. The device's 1.78-inch AMOLED screen incorporates 2.5D curved glass. The wristwatch also features nifty touch controls, such as TAP to wake and Palm control to turn off the display. The smartwatch was introduced in the nation for Rs 3,799 in the colour options Pink, Wine, Blue, Black, and Teal.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS Price and Availability in India

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS has been introduced in the nation with a starting price of Rs 2,999 and is offered in eight distinct colours, including Silver Grey, Charcoal Black, Teal Blue, Midnight Blue, Sunset Orange, Mint Green, Deep Wine, and Rose Pink. Amazon and the main websites of the company, gonoise.com, both offer the smartwatch right now.