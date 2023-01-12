Noisefit Twist Comes to India with Bluetooth Calling

With the release of the reasonably priced NoiseFit Twist smartwatch, domestic wearables producer Noise has broadened the range of its wearable products. In 2022, Noise became the most popular smart wearable brand in India. The company held a phenomenal 25% share of the Indian wearable market.

Amit Khatri, the co-founder of Noise, commented on the Noisefit Twist by saying that the company's goal with each introduction is to provide customers with feature-rich, cutting-edge products that also adapt to their changing demands. With its ergonomic design, enhanced calling capabilities, and strain-free display, the NoiseFit Twist achieves precisely that, making it the ideal lifestyle companion and the best option for new-age hustlers. Let's look at the features and other information about the gadget.

Noisefit Twist Specifications and Features

For an immersive viewing experience, the Noisefit Twist has a 1.38-inch TFT circular display with a resolution of 240*240 pixels and a pixel density of 246 PPI. The display has 550 nits of brightness for stress-free use, which enhances its overall attractiveness as being modern. The smartwatch is dust and water-resistant to IP68 standards. It contains an internal noise health suite that enables it to monitor all vitals, including SPO2, heart rate, breathing and sleeping habits, and activity levels.

Additionally, users can now take advantage of lag-free, steady calls that consume less battery power thanks to the built-in speakers and microphone. It is perfect for modern hustlers who are constantly on the move because it also allows dialling from the dial pad and access to a recent call log.

The Noisefit Twist also has female cycle tracking in addition to 100 sports modes and 100+ watch faces for a personalised style and health monitoring. The smartwatch makes use of the gadget incredibly engaging and hassle-free by providing access to recent call logs and having the ability to save up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz.

Noisefit Twist Price and Availability

A price of Rs 1999 has been set for the Noisefit Twist. The smartwatch is available in a variety of colours, including Pink, Midnight Blue, Wine, Silver, Black, and Wine. Both Amazon and the Noise official website sell the Noisefit Twist.