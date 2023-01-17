Airtel Black is the Ultimate Strategy of Airtel to Boost Revenues

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, strategically launched Airtel Black service for customers in 2021. The service is meant to deliver everything a customer wants under a single bill. The major advantage of this for a customer would be to pay a single bill for several services. However, for Airtel, the major advantage is that the customer gets engaged in the ecosystem of its services. Airtel Black service ensures that whether it is mobile, broadband or DTH (direct-t0-home) services, the customer gets it from Airtel only. Airtel customers have the option to exit Airtel Black anytime they want, but that's what (the freedom to make choices) makes it an even better and more lucrative deal for the customer.

If you are a customer who is purchasing different services from Airtel, then you would want to club them all together to get everything under a single bill. That would enable you to save time and also get priority customer service from the company. Or else, if you are taking two services from the company, then you can be enticed to get a third service as well and club all of them under the Airtel Black.

Airtel Black plans are so smartly curated that you will feel as if you are getting such a good deal (in fact, you are!). For example, the entry-level Airtel Black plan comes for Rs 699. With this plan, you get 40 Mbps of internet speed plan as well as a DTH connection with Rs 300 worth of TV channels. In addition, you get Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream app subscriptions. All of this combined will definitely cost you a lot more if you have to purchase them separately.

Looking at this, the customer may change his/her buying decision. So, for example, if a customer is buying a Rs 499 + taxes plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber for the 40 Mbps speed internet plan, that customer would be enticed to buy the Rs 699 plan, which also bundles a DTH connection as well as OTT benefits for a very slightly higher price. This way, Airtel can upsell its other services to the customers and make them used to consuming services from its ecosystem.

Airtel Black Benefits

Airtel Black has a ton of benefits for customers. First of all, there's the benefit of the convenience of paying a single bill. Then, Airtel promises very short IVR wait times (of less than 60 seconds). Airtel also enables users to choose the services and plans they like and then make a custom Airtel Black plan. In case the customer is purchasing a new service from the company, then he/she can also get 30 days of free service from the company. There's no installation fee included either. Airtel also says that customers will get Rs 100/month on their postpaid bills.

Airtel wants to keep customers who are ready to pay more. The telco is making the customer pay more by not just hiking the price of one service but actually pushing the customer to purchase several services. This way, Airtel is boosting its average revenue per user (ARPU) as the mobile services under Airtel Black is only postpaid.