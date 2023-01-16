Airtel 5G Plus Reaches Agra, Meerut and 3 More Cities of UP

Airtel has just announced 5G Plus services for a total of five cities in Uttar Pradesh. With this launch, Airtel has covered some of the prominent cities of the state, including Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. There are two more cities in UP which already have 5G Plus services from Airtel - Lucknow and Varanasi. In all of the above-mentioned cities, Airtel 5G Plus will be available for 4G customers of the telco at no additional cost. Let's take a look at the areas where Airtel's 5G Plus services are now available in these newly covered cities.

Read More - Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Shillong

Airtel 5G Plus in Agra

Airtel 5G Plus services are available in the following areas of Agra: Kamala Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Avas Vikash Colony, Bodla, Dayal Bagh, Defence Colony, Rajpur road, Gwalior Road, Idgah Colony, Loha Mandi, Moti Bagh, Pushpanjali Vihar, Sanjay Place, Shahaganj, and Taj Ganj.

Airtel 5G Plus in Meerut

Airtel 5G Plus services are available in the following areas of Meerut: Bagpat Road, Gandhi Ashram, Ganga Nagar, Indrapuram, Jagrati Vihar, Madhavpuram, Modipuram, Pallavpuram, Ghantagarh, Shastri Nagar, Tejagarhi Chowk, and Begumbagh.

Airtel 5G Plus in Gorakhpur

Airtel 5G Plus services are available in the following areas of Gorakhpur: Ajay Nagar, Rasoolpur, Nanda Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Hazaripur, Azad Nagar, Maitripuram, Shahpur, Padri Bazar, and Haraiya.

Also Read our Experience: Airtel Home Delivery of SIM and Doorstep KYC

Airtel 5G Plus in Kanpur

Airtel 5G Plus services are available in the following areas of Kanpur: Rawatpur, Jajmau, Barra, Avas Vikas III, Kalyanpur, Krishna Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Naubasta, Tilak Nagar, and Panki.

Airtel 5G Plus in Prayagraj

Airtel 5G Plus services are available in the following areas of Prayagraj: Colonelganj, Kamlanagar, Naini, Johnstonganj, Beniganj, Prayagraj railway station, Bamrauli, Jhalwa, Salori, Jhusi, and Phaphamu.

Sovan Mukherjee, CEO of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj. Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."