BSNL vs Excitel vs ACT 100 Mbps Broadband Plans

The growing market of broadband in the country has been quite beneficial for the users as they are getting more and more options to choose from according to their affordability and convenience. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been on their toes to provide exciting offers and services to attract a larger user base. The 100 Mbps data plans are especially quite attractive plans for a wider user base as not only it provides comparatively high-speed internet but is also the most affordable. Here’s an on-paper comparison between the 100 Mbps plans provided by some of the ISPs.

The 100 Mbps Plan from Excitel

Excitel uses its European technology to provide a high-speed and consistent internet connection for its users. It offers various plans according to the different needs of its consumers. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also access the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months, and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424, and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

100 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 100 Mbps of internet speed. Customers can get Fibre Value which is a monthly plan provided by BSNL. The one-month tariff plan costs Rs 799 and the FUP data limit set on the plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB.

Users get unlimited data download and 2 Mbps of speed after they have utilized 3,300GB of data. It is to be kept in mind that all these packs are exclusive of GST and GST would be charged when users purchase these packs. Customers can also get an annual 100 Mbps pack for Rs 9,588.

The 100 Mbps Plan from ACT

The Internet Service Provider, ACT in Bengaluru provides a 100 Mbps unlimited data plan called Rapid Plus. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get a Rapid Plus pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 985. The FUP data limit levied is 1000GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with this plan. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru and it may vary across the country.