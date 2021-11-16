Dish TV Loaded Fresh Content on In-House OTT Platform Watcho

Dish TV, a major Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider in India, offers customers an in-house over-the-top (OTT) platform called Watcho. The company had loaded Watcho with fresh content in the second quarter of FY22. This move from the DTH company came to ensure that people more and more people stuck with its platform. The app already has cumulative downloads of 36 million so far.

According to an Indian Television report, Dish TV focused on reducing its debt in the second quarter of FY22. The DTH operator had reported consolidated subscription revenues of Rs 6,445 million and operating revenues of 7,181 million for the quarter ending September FY22.

During the same quarter, Dish TV repaid debt worth Rs 697 million. This helped the telco in reducing its debt to Rs 5,566 million at the quarter-end.

Dish TV Net Profit During the Quarter Was Rs 354 Million

The DTH company’s profit before tax was Rs 553 million, while the net profit was Rs 354 million. While profits in the books are keeping the company in the race, there’s a big concern that’s looming over the DTH operators.

Dish TV said that household spending during the quarter wasn’t in line with what households used to spend during the last few years. The company said that this is majorly because of the emergency of OTT platforms. As per Dish TV, high-end consumers tried out OTT while the low-end consumers were sampling Free Dish services.

To counter this and stay in the competition, Dish TV announced multiple offers. The company was offering one month of recharge on every five months subscription. Further, there’s was a ‘Lucky Recharge Offer’ wherein customers could get up to 100% cashback on a recharge of Rs 501. Dish TV believes that this year’s festive season had also seen a rise in consumer spending like what used to happen in previous years.