iPhone 13 for Rs 55900, How Can You Get It?

If you want to buy any of the iPhone 13 models that were launched recently and hesitating due to the expensive price tags, then there’s an interesting deal for you. The Apple authorised resellers are offering an attractive deal on the iPhone 13 series for interested buyers. Going by the same, you can get any model such as iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max at a massive discount. Check out more about this deal from here.

iPhone 13 Series Discount

iStore is offering an attractive discount on the iPhone 13 series by teaming up with HDFC Bank. Going by the same, if you use an HDFC Bank card for the purchase of the iPhone 13 series, then you will get Rs 6,000 discount on the same. Notably, you can get the discount even if you opt to purchase the iPhone 13 models on EMI. This will bring the cost of the device from Rs 79,900 to Rs 73,900.

Besides this, if you exchange an old iPhone to purchase the latest model, then you will get the maximum benefits. The India iStore offers a discount of nearly Rs 18,000. As per the official website, it states that the exchange price of an old 64GB variant of the iPhone XR will be up to Rs 18,000. If you exchange the old phone, then the store will also offer an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. Eventually, the overall discount comes down to Rs 55,900. Keep in mind that the exchange discount will be higher for the latest models such as iPhone 11 and higher models.

Should You Buy?

Given that the iPhone 13 is a device of many firsts such as an improved camera with the cinematic mode, the Apple A15 Bionic chipset touted to deliver improved performance as it is based on the 5nm manufacturing process and an improved battery life delivering 1.5 hours more usage time than its predecessor - the iPhone 12, the latest offering is one of the best buys considering the discount of up to Rs 18,000.