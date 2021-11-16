Xiaomi’s Two Upcoming Budget Devices Spotted at Certification Platform

According to recent rumours, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi is working on a new device that could be leading its budget smartphone category. The rumours stirred up when two handsets with model numbers 2201123C and 2112123AC were spotted at a certification site. The latter of the two models was now again spotted on the TEENA certificate site of China solidifying the claims. The exact names of the devices are not known it is rumoured that the device could be a part of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series and the one with the model number 2112123AC could be Xiaomi 12 mini if the rumours are to be believed.

The Device Could Feature Snapdragon 870 SoC

The spotting of the device in the TENNA certification centre provides some information about the device and the key highlights were Snapdragon 870 SoC being used in the model along with 67W fast charge technology. The certificate also mentioned that the device will run on Android software and will support 5G-enhance mobile broadband technology.

Earlier it was also reported by tipster Mukul Sharma that a new phone is soon going to be launched in the global markets and maybe in India as well by Xiaomi. He shared his insights and claimed that the device will come with a Snapdragon 870 and. However, there’s no evident way to confirm that the device spotted at the TENNA certification site is the same device everyone’s been talking about. There’s also no confirmation on whether this device with model number 2112123AC is indeed Xiaomi 12 mini.

However, it is a fact hidden from none that the Chinese smartphone giant is soon coming up with its flagship series and if the sources are to be believed, an enhanced version of Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also in the works. Reports suggest that the enhanced version will be more similar to the Redmi K50 series as it will now feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. The leaked information on these two devices suggests that they will operate on Snapdragon 888 processor and will feature a 50MP camera.