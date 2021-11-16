OnePlus 9R vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Which to Buy Now?

The premium-mid range smartphone category is always appealing to a wide range of customers. These devices always provide top-notch features at a fairly affordable price. Two of such smartphones in the market are Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and the OnePlus 9R. Both these devices are 5G compatible and quite in demand but it always becomes a bit tricky for the customers to choose one. The better smartphone among the two can differ from opinion to opinion. However, we can surely find out which device is better on paper for customers.

Specifications of OnePlus 9R and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a display featuring 6.5 inches Super AMOLED HDR10+ running on 120Hz. The resolution of the device is 1800 x 2400 pixels. The OnePlus 9R on the other hand comes with a 6.55 inches Fluid AMOLED HDR10+ display running on 120Hz as well. The device has the same resolution as the former but features an additional Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which provides protection to the display.

The chipset used in Samsung’s flagship is Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G while OnePlus 9R uses Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G processor. However, both these devices go for the same Octa-Core CPU.

The camera module for Galaxy S20 FE 5G includes a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle camera, an 8MP f/2.8 telephoto camera, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera. The selfie camera for the device features a 32MP f/2.2 lens. OnePlus 9R on the other hand comes with a 48MP f/1.7 main camera, a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome camera. The front camera of the device features a 16MP f/2.4 wide-angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G runs on a 4500mAh non-removable battery and supports 25W fast charging along with 15W fast wireless charging. OnePlus 9R on the contrary uses a 65W fast charging for the same 4500mAh battery backup.

Prices of OnePlus 9R and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India comes with a single price tag for a 128GB storage and 8GB RAM model. The price of the device is Rs 38,450. However, other variants of the devices are available in markets of the US and the UK.

OnePlus 9R on the other hand comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The device is also available as a 12GB RAM and 256GB variant which is priced at Rs 43,999.