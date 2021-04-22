Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Snapdragon 865 Might Come Soon

Samsung seems to be prepping for launching a new Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The handset was launched back in September in 4G and then earlier this year with 5G connectivity options. The 4G variant was launched with the Exynos 990 chipset, and the 5G model was powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. According to a report, Samsung might be planning to launch the 4G variant with the Snapdragon 865 SoC and replace the in-house chipset model.

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in the United States back in September 2020; a month later, the 4G variant was launched in the Indian market. While the 5G variant took a little more time and launched in India in March 2021. In the latest development, WinFuture report suggests that the South Korean tech giant is planning to replace the Exynos 990 SoC powered 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE with the Snapdragon 865 SoC variant.

According to the report, the upcoming Galaxy S20 FE 4G comes with a model number SM-G780G and the handset will be launched with similar specifications to the 5G variant without the X55 5G modem. Moreover, the 4G variant of the handset is already listed on the Scandinavian website in Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud Red colour options. The smartphone is expected to arrive in a single 128GB storage variant. However, the details about the price and availability of the upcoming smartphone are still unknown.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Specification

Just to recall, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with HDR 10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a centre-drilled punch-hole cutout design that makes room for a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera is capable of offering up to video recording at 60fps.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy S20FE 5G features a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 12MP main camera sensor accompanied with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 12MP ultra-wide sensor along with an LED flash. Under the hood, it is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.