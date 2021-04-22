Daiwa 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV With Frame-Less Display Launched in India

Daiwa, an Indian electronics consumer brand, has just launched a new 50-inch (126cm) 4K UHD Smart TV. The model number of the newly launched Smart TV is ‘D50162FL’. It comes with a frame-less design for enhancing the viewing experience for the user. The display of the Smart TV further supports HDR10 format meaning users will be able to experience real pictures with higher colour depth and accuracy. Take a complete look at the specifications of the Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV below.

Daiwa 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV Specifications

The Daiwa 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV offers users a 96% screen-to-body ratio at a 178 degrees viewing angle. It can support content in the resolution of up to 3840×2160. The display of the Smart TV comes with Quantum Luminit Technology with 1.07 billion colours and support for HDR10.

For sound, the Daiwa Smart TV comes with 20W Box speakers with dbx-tv audio technology and 5 sound modes. The sound system of the Smart TV enables enhanced surround sound to let users immerse themselves in the dialogues and music of the content they are watching. The Daiwa 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV comes equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) volume control system that smartly reduces the sound when sudden loud commercials play on the TV.

There are several picture modes, including Cinema Mode and Cricket Mode as well. The Smart TV runs on the Android TV 9 platform on top of ‘The BigWall’ UI. Users can consume content directly from over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot and more.

The UI of the Daiwa 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV has its own search engine to enable users to find their favourite shows and movies in just a few clicks. The Smart TV can also support voice commands for enabling users to go with a hands-free approach for watching content. It has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and is powered by an A-55 quad-core processor.

Daiwa 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV Price

Daiwa 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV has launched for a price of Rs 39,999 in India. Users also get 1 year of warranty on the TV along with an additional 1-year warranty on the display panel if they register their TV on the ‘MyDaiwa’ app. The MyDaiwa app is available for users to download on their smartphones from the Google Play Store. It is available to be purchased from all the leading retail stores within India.