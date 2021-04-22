Realme 8 5G, Can It Make for the Perfect Entry Level 5G Smartphone?

Realme 8 5G went official in Thailand yesterday so we already knew what to expect from the device in terms of specifications. The price of the device is what we were looking forward to. For those who missed out on the device’s launch yesterday, the Realme 8 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 System-on-Chipset (SoC) which makes it the first device in India to sport the chipset. Further, it has a triple-camera setup at the rear and a huge battery with fast-charging support. If you want to know more about the specifications of the device, read below or just skip to the pricing of the device at the bottom.

Realme 8 5G Specifications

The Realme 8 5G has launched in India with a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display. The screen of the device can support up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It can support a maximum brightness of 600 nits and offer a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%.

As mentioned above, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary Nightscape sensor paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP sensor for black and white pictures. At the front, the device comes with a 16MP sensor for video calling and selfies.

The Realme 8 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging. It is a dual 5G SIM supportive device that further supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port.

The frequency bands that this device can support are – 2G: GSM:850/900/1800/1900, 3G: WCDMA:B1/B2/B5/B6/B8/B19, 4G: LTETDD:B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz), 4G: LTE FDD:B1/B2/B3/B5/B7/B8/B28, 5G: NR_NSA n41(2515-2675MHz)/n77/n78, and 5G: NR_SA n1/n28/n41(2515-2675MHz)/n78.

Realme 8 5G Price

The Realme 8 5G comes in two variants in India. The base variant with 4GB+128GB is priced at Rs 14,999 and the superior variant with 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 16,999. It is available in two colours – Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black. Its first sale will start on April 28, 2021, at 12 PM through Flipkart and the official Realme India website.

The answer to can it make for the perfect entry-level 5G smartphone is that yes it can. Now, because of its pricing, a lot of users will be attracted to the Moto G40 Fusion’s base variant. But that doesn’t mean this is a bad device! So if you are thinking of purchasing an entry-level 5G smartphone in India, the Realme 8 5G can be a good choice.