Tata Sky Added News24 Madhyapradesh Chattisgarh Today

Tata Sky has added a new news channel, namely ‘News24 Madhyapradesh Chattisgarh’ (News24 MPCG), on its platform today. The channel is already live on the platform of the Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider. Users won’t have to pay anything extra for this channel since it is a free offering from the company. The ‘News24 Madhyapradesh Chattisgarh’ will be available for users at Logical Channel Number (LCN) 1169.

The addition of the channel doesn’t come as a surprise since the DTH operator was testing the channel earlier. The testing of the channel could be confirmed by looking at the transponder of the DTH platform. Further, even the broadcaster had confirmed that the channel would be soon available on the platform of Tata Sky.

Tata Sky News24 Madhyapradesh Chattisgarh

Tata Sky added ‘News24 Madhyapradesh Chattisgarh’, and it will be available as a free channel at LCN 1169. From the name itself, you can guess that it is a news channel that will deliver all the local news related to the region of Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Chattisgarh.

News24 Madhyapradesh Chattisgarh is a new channel that was launched by the News24 group on April 13, 2021. It is an attempt of News24 group to target the regional market as well. News24 is one of the major online and TV news publications of the country.

The News24 Madhyapradesh Chattisgarh will also be available on several other DTH platforms such as Dish TV, D2h, and Airtel Digital TV.

In related news, Tata Sky recently added five new channels on its platform. The five newly added channels were – Hornbill TV, Mango TV, Music Zone, Enterr10 Rangeela, and Colors Bangla Cinema.

Except for Colors Bangla Cinema, the other four channels come for no extra cost. The Colors Bangla Cinema, though, costs only Rs 1.

Hornbill TV is available for users at LCN 1978, Enterr10 Rangeela at LCN 1104, Mango TV at LCN 1122, and Music Zone at LCN 1547. Users can consume content from all the above-mentioned channels as they are live on the platform of the DTH service provider.

