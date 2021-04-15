Tata Sky Adds Five Channels Including Hornbill TV to Its Offerings

India’s number one Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator, Tata Sky, has added five new channels to its offerings. Note that these channels are not entirely new to the platform, and some or all of them may have been a part of Tata Sky’s offerings earlier.

The four new channels added are – ‘Mango TV’, ‘Hornbill TV’, ‘Enterr10 Rangeela’, ‘Music Zone’ and ‘Colors Bangla Cinema’. Removal of old channels and addition of new ones is regular work for Tata Sky. At the same time, the DTH operator has removed several ‘Test Service’ channels from its platform.

Read ahead to find out more about the channels added.

Tata Sky Adds Hornbill TV, Mango TV and More

Starting with Mango TV, it is a free channel for the users. It is available at Logical Channel Number (LCN) 1122. Since it is free, users can start streaming from the channel right away. The second channel added is ‘Hornbill TV’. It is also a free channel to stream and is available at LCN 1978. For the unaware, Hornbill TV is a new channel.

Then there is ‘Enterr10 Rangeela’, which is now available for Tata Sky users at LCN 1104. It is also free to stream and offers users entertaining content (television serials). Another free channel added today by Tata Sky is ‘Music Zone’. It is available at LCN 1547 and offers regional language content and entertaining music to the users.

The fifth channel added by Tata Sky is ‘Colors Bangla Cinema’. However, it is not a free channel. To get this channel’s services, users need to pay a nominal amount of Rs 1. Those users who want to subscribe to this channel can call Tata Sky helpline number 1860-120-6633 or directly recharge from its mobile app.

At the same time, Tata Sky has removed some ‘Test Service’ channels. These channels include – ‘Test Service 3017’, ‘Test Service 3014’, ‘Test Service 3012’, and ‘Test Service 3011’. The newly added channels are already live for the Tata Sky users meaning they start streaming right away.

To get Tata Sky services, you can buy the company’s entry-level STB (both SD and HD) for Rs 1,499 only. For purchasing Tata Sky STB, kindly visit the website of the company.