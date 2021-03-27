Tata Sky Binge Available in 2 Options: With Free Amazon Fire TV Stick and Binge+ STB

Tata Sky Binge is one of the popular services launched in recent years. A lot of Tata Sky users are choosing Binge service because of the affordable pricing and the OTT app subscriptions the DTH operator is bundling. For the unaware, Tata Sky’s Binge service offers free access to 10 OTT subscriptions. If a subscriber chooses them individually, they cost more than Rs 1,000. Tata Sky Binge service can be availed by the subscribers in two options; When Tata Sky introduced the service a couple of years ago, subscribers used to get Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition at no extra cost. Now, the leading DTH company also has an Android TV-based Set-Top Box called ‘Tata Sky Binge+’ which also bundles Binge service. Continue reading to know how you can avail Tata Sky Binge service.

Tata Sky Binge: Check How You Can Avail It

The first option is by choosing the standard Tata Sky Binge service. Yes, Tata Sky is allowing users to subscribe to Binge service at Rs 299 per month. Earlier, the price was Rs 249, but it was bumped to Rs 299 because the company is now bundling 10 OTT subscriptions.

The second option is the best choice for those who are still using non-Smart TV. The Tata Sky Binge+ runs Android TV and it comes with free Binge subscription for six months. After six months, Tata Sky will start charging Rs 299 every month. If you’re looking to purchase OTT subscriptions, make no mistake and get the Tata Sky Binge service.

Not only does the service brings the entire content into a single service, but the content is offered from 10 different apps. The 10 OTT apps are Amazon Prime Video (first three months), Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SunNXT, Curiosity Stream, Eros Now, ShemarooMe and Hungama Play. The Tata Sky Binge service requires your DTH subscription to be active in order to function.