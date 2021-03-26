Poco M3 in Massive Demand, Half Million Units Sold in 45 Days

Poco M3 has become a serious hit in the Indian market. According to a release from the company, the Poco M3 has seen sales of over half a million or five lakh units in just 45 days.

We reported earlier that Poco sold over 1.5 lakh units of M3 on the first day of its sales. On top of that, over 3 million people had expressed their interest in buying the device during its first sale.

Poco was declared as the third-largest online smartphone brand earlier this year. Because of such tremendous response, Poco has announced a special ‘Yellow’ sale for the occasion of Holi. As per the company’s release, Poco’s ‘Yellow’ avatar will go on sale again on March 29, 2021, via Flipkart.

Poco M3 Specifications

The Poco M3 launched with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box.

The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Users can expand the internal storage up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

It has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP selfie sensor at the front. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.

Poco M3 Price

The Poco M3 is retailing at Rs 10,999 for its 6GB+64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for its 6GB+128GB variant. It is currently available on Flipkart, and both variants of the device are in stock. There are SBI credit card offers as well, which will avail a 10% discount of up to Rs 1,000.

The Poco M3 has seen strong sales, and one of the reasons could be coming paired with the Snapdragon SoC and decent storage options for such a less price.