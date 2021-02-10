Poco M3 1,50,000+ Units Sold in the First Sale Via Flipkart

According to a release from Poco, the Poco M3 saw more than 1,50,000 units selling via Flipkart on the day of its first sale. To recall, the device was launched on February 2, 2021, in India and its first sale via Flipkart was slated to take place on February 9, 2021. Over 30 lakh or 3 million people have expressed their interest in purchasing the Poco M3. The company has assured that the device will come back in stock on Flipkart at 12 PM, February 16, for the consumers who couldn’t get their hands on the device during the first sale.

Poco M3 Specifications

The Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. The device also comes with the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top of the screen.

There is a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor in the camera department. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP sensor at the front.

For additional security, the device comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device and also support AI face unlock. There is a 6,000mAh battery inside the device which supports 18W fast-charging as well. It is a 4G LTE supportive device which also comes with basic connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.

Poco M3 Price

Poco M3 has been launched in two different variants for the Indian market. The first variant is 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 10,999 and the second is 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 11,999. As mentioned above, the device will be back in stock at 12 PM, February 16, 2021, on Flipkart. It is available in three different colours – Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black.