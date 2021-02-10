Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Launched in India With IPX7 Rating, Check Price

After launching two new smartphones, namely Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4, Nokia has launched a true wireless stereo (TWS) earphone called ‘Nokia Power Earbuds Lite’ for the Indian market. It is a toned-down version of the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. A special feature of this TWS earphone is that it can support music playback of up to 35 hours (with the case) in a single charge. It also comes with the IPX7 rating, which makes it water-proof. Read ahead to find out more about the price and specifications of the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Specifications

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite comes with 6mm audio-drivers and supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. These earbuds also have the IPX7 rating meaning it can withstand being in water up to 1-metre deep for 30 minutes.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite come with an ergonomic design and adjustable ear tips for superior comfort. The case of the earbuds have a 600mAh battery which can provide a backup of up to 30 hours in a single charge and the earbuds alone can perform up to 5 hours in a single charge. Thus the total battery backup of the earphones is 35 hours.

The Nokia Earbuds Lite measure 25×23.8x23mm and the bundled charging case measures 68x36x31mm.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Price

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite has launched for a price tag of Rs 3,599 in India. It is worth noting that for the global market the launch price was EUR 59.9 (approximately Rs 5,300), so it is comparatively priced cheaper for India. The earbuds will be available in two different colours – Charcoal and Snow and will go on sale from February 17, 2021, via Flipkart and Nokia’s website.

People who pre-book the Nokia 3.4 can avail a discount of Rs 1,600 on the earbuds making its effective price to be Rs 1,999. This offer stands until February 19 only as the Nokia 3.4 will go on sale from February 20, 2021.