Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 Launched in India, Check Price and Specifications

Nokia has just launched two new devices for the Indian market, namely Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4. These two devices come under the budget category and almost have the same build and design. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear of Nokia 5.4 and a triple-camera setup at the rear of Nokia 3.4. Both devices will run on Android 10 out of the box. Take a look at the complete specifications and price of Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ display and will run on Android 10 out of the box. However, the device is Android 11 ready and will receive the update soon. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB).

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear housing a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies. The device comes with a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W standard charging.

Nokia 3.4 Specifications

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ display as well. It is also Android 11 ready but will run on Android 10 out of the box. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB).

The triple-camera setup at the rear houses a 13MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP sensor at the front for clicking selfies. The device comes with a 4,000mAh battery as well but only supports slow 5W charging.

Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 Price

Nokia 5.4 has launched in two different configurations. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced Rs 13,999 and the 6GB+64GB variant is priced Rs 15,499. The device will be available in two colours – Dusk and Polar Night and will go on sale from February 17, 2021, via Flipkart and Nokia’s website.

The Nokia 3.4 has launched in a single variant with 4GB+64GB for Rs 13,999. It will be available in Dusk, Charcoal, and Fjord colour options. It will go on sale from February 20, 2021, via Amazon, Flipkart, and Nokia’s website.