MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC Launched for India

MediaTek has just announced the Dimensity 700 5G SoC for the Indian market. It is a chipset built on the 7nm process that is designed to enhance the 5G capabilities, power efficiency, and camera capabilities of smartphones.

Further, MediaTek has confirmed that Realme will be the first company in India to feature the Dimensity 700 5G SoC on its device. The chipset is aimed to make 5G more affordable for the Indians. The company said that it expects more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will join hands and incorporate the Dimensity 700 5G SoC on their devices to increase 5G availability in India.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC Features

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC can support displays ramped up to 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it can support FHD+ resolution and smooth animations to reduce the strain that’s caused to the eyes of the users when they are playing games.

In the optics department, the Dimensity 700 5G can support multi-camera systems with sensors of up to 64MP. It can also support AI-enabled camera modes and features such as AI-bokeh, AI-beauty, and AI-colour. The chipset can support video recording at 2K @30fps and video playback at the same quality.

For connectivity, the chipset features advanced 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and can support dual-SIM 5G smartphones with 5G-exclusive Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services from either of the connections. It can further support Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and peak download speeds of up to 2.77 Gbps.

The chipset comes equipped with the ‘MediaTek 5G Ultrasave’. The basic aim of this technology is to save battery and improve the efficiency of the device by consuming the same amount of power. Overall, it will ultimately lead to a fewer number of times for charging the device per week.

Adding to all this, the chipset can support multiple voice assistants. The chipset is designed primarily for mid-range devices and is not expected to come with a flagship smartphone.

In the memory department, it can support a maximum of 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G is expected to be seen on several affordable or mid-range 5G smartphones that will launch in India this year.